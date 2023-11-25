Adam Levine Goes Shirtless After Morning Workout in Santa Barbara

Adam Levine is kicking off his day with a workout.

The 44-year-old Maroon 5 frontman shared a laugh with a friend as they left the gym after a workout on Friday morning (November 24) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Adam was seen showing off his tattooed, buff body as he went shirtless and made his way through the parking lot and driving off.

In a recent interview, Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo finally confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. While we knew they had a third baby, the couple kept his sex a secret.

The baby boy joins Adam and Behati‘s two older daughters Gio Grace, 5½, and Dusty Rose, 7.

Adam also recently shared how his family inspires music career.