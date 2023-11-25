Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 9:02 am

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless After Morning Workout in Santa Barbara

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless After Morning Workout in Santa Barbara

Adam Levine is kicking off his day with a workout.

The 44-year-old Maroon 5 frontman shared a laugh with a friend as they left the gym after a workout on Friday morning (November 24) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Adam was seen showing off his tattooed, buff body as he went shirtless and made his way through the parking lot and driving off.

In a recent interview, Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo finally confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. While we knew they had a third baby, the couple kept his sex a secret.

The baby boy joins Adam and Behati‘s two older daughters Gio Grace, 5½, and Dusty Rose, 7.

Adam also recently shared how his family inspires music career.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine shirtless leaving the gym 01
adam levine shirtless leaving the gym 02
adam levine shirtless leaving the gym 03
adam levine shirtless leaving the gym 04
adam levine shirtless leaving the gym 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Adam Levine, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images