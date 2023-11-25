Billy Joel Dishes on Taylor Swift & Taking His Daughters to the 'Eras Tour'

Billy Joel is opening up about his experience at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour!

While chatting with People at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame on Friday (November 24), the 74-year-old “Piano Man” singer shared his opinion on Taylor and her massive tour.

He spoke to the magazine about attending one of the Eras Tour shows with his wife and two daughters.

It’s safe to say Billy is a major Swiftie.

Billy and his wife, Alexis Roderick, took their daughters, 6-year-old Remy Anne Joel and 8-year-old Della Rose Joel to one of Taylor‘s Eras Tour concerts in Tampa, Florida. The girls got to meet the Grammy-winning songstress, too.

Billy told People that he “got very cool Dad points” for getting tickets to the show and scoring a meet-and-greet with Taylor.

“She’s great,” he said. “She’s really very good. We’re going to probably go see her again.”

After attending the concert, Billy posted some adorable photos of him and his family there and included a video of his daughters dancing to “Ready For It.”

He captioned the sweet dump, “Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!” and added the hashtags “#Swifties,” “#TaylorSwift,” and “#TheErasTour”.

Billy was recently in the audience for another major star’s private concert.