Dean McDermott Spent Thanksgiving in Sober Facility Following Split From Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is focusing on his sobriety.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his Thanksgiving plans, revealing that he was spending the holiday at a sober facility and away from his estranged wife Tori Spelling and their kids.

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving,” Dean began the video, which he filmed from inside his car.

“So much to be thankful for this year. My sobriety, my children – so grateful for my kids,” Dean continued. “So grateful for all my new friends in sobriety.”

“I’m going to be spending [Thanksgiving] with my housemates at Freedom House at sober living,” he shared. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Dean also thanked his sponsor and said that he’s grateful for “all the groups” and “different treatment centers.”

“I’m just truly blessed and I hope everybody has a wonderful, wonderful day,” Dean concluded. “Bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Last week, Dean opened up about the end of his marriage to Tori, 50, and admitted that his alcohol addiction was a major factor in their break up.

If you missed it, Dean debuted a new relationship last month.