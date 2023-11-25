Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2023 at 1:29 pm

Dean McDermott Spent Thanksgiving in Sober Facility Following Split From Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott Spent Thanksgiving in Sober Facility Following Split From Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is focusing on his sobriety.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his Thanksgiving plans, revealing that he was spending the holiday at a sober facility and away from his estranged wife Tori Spelling and their kids.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving,” Dean began the video, which he filmed from inside his car.

“So much to be thankful for this year. My sobriety, my children – so grateful for my kids,” Dean continued. “So grateful for all my new friends in sobriety.”

“I’m going to be spending [Thanksgiving] with my housemates at Freedom House at sober living,” he shared. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Dean also thanked his sponsor and said that he’s grateful for “all the groups” and “different treatment centers.”

“I’m just truly blessed and I hope everybody has a wonderful, wonderful day,” Dean concluded. “Bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Last week, Dean opened up about the end of his marriage to Tori, 50, and admitted that his alcohol addiction was a major factor in their break up.

If you missed it, Dean debuted a new relationship last month.
Photos: Getty Images
