Bar Refaeli Continues to Target Gigi Hadid Over Stance on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Bar Refaeli is continuing to call out Gigi Hadid over her stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Saturday (November 25), the 38-year-old Israeli model took to social media to put the 28-year-old model on blast after Gigi shared some factually inaccurate information.

Gigi, who is half Palestinian and has been outspoken about the relations between the two nations, posted an infographic on her Instagram story before deleting it amid backlash. The post called out Israel, saying that it was “the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR.”

As an example, the infographic mentioned a young man named Ahmed Almanasra. It claimed that he was “abducted by the #Israeli occupation at the age of 12″ and had been kept in solitary confinement and poorly treated since 2015.

However, Ahmed was actually arrested after stabbing several people in Jerusalem and admitting that he was hoping to injure Jewish people.

The model deleted the post but left up several others about Palestinian children being held captive in Israel.

Music mogul Scooter Braun posted a screenshot of a story about Gigi‘s factually incorrect post and paired it with a message urging celebrities to be cautious of posting false stories.

“I know people mean well but when you say a child was abducted when it turns out it was a teenager who went out and stabbed two random innocent civilians including a 12 year old on camera and then stated ‘I wanted to stab Jews.’ Let’s get our facts right before we post to 78 million people,” he wrote.

To start, Bar simply reposted Scooter‘s message from her Instagram account. Several hours later, she escalated the situation with a second post that directly called out Gigi.

Bar shared a video featuring an interview with a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces talking about Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

“I think there’s a lot to be mad at, but I think the anger of the world should be directed at Hamas,” the spokesperson said. “Because Israel didn’t start this war. We didn’t want this war.”

They continued, referencing an attack that Hamas orchestrated that left behind devastation in Israel and prompted the latest battle.

“Our war is against Hamas,” they explained, adding, “It’s not against Palestinians.” The video ends with the spokesperson urging the world to do their research and “be on the right side of history.”

“I think she’s talking to you,” Bar wrote, tagging Gigi.

Gigi has also been called out by Israel’s government over her stance.

The reaction to Gigi‘s post comes after multiple celebrities have had their careers affected over comments they made about the ongoing conflict.