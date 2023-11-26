8 'Harry Potter' Child Actors Have Kids, Including 2 First-Time Parents Who Joined the List in 2023!

The Harry Potter film franchise came to a conclusion with 2011′s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Twelve years later, our favorite young witches and wizards of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are all grown up and becoming parents.

While so many of us remember the franchise’s actors as the fresh-faced children they were at the very start of their careers, the reality is that they are adults with little witches and wizards of their own.

In fact, eight co-stars who played students at Hogwarts have welcomed children in recent years. Two of those are first-time parents who shared big news this year.

We gathered all of the Hogwarts parents together for you here to check out!

Scroll through a list of seven Harry Potter stars who have had children in the years since the movies finished up…