5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey's Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 6:18 pm

Live-Action 'Naruto' Movie Lands Screenwriter

Live-Action 'Naruto' Movie Lands Screenwriter

Naruto‘s live-action adaptation is likely coming soon!

If you didn’t know, Naruto chronicles the life of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks to become the leader of his village.

The popular manga and anime series has now made progress on its upcoming project, which follows decades of films and TV shows based on the books.

Keep reading to find out more…

Tasha Huo, who previously developed scripts for animated versions of Naruto and Tomb Raider, will write the script for Naruto‘s live-action adaptation, Variety reports.

The movie will be produced by Lionsgate.

Initial reports of a live-action Naruto film arose in 2015. At the time, Michael Gracey was slated to direct, but it isn’t clear if he is still attached to the project.

Find out the 10 highest-grossing anime movies of all time!
