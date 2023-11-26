Is Bethany Joy Lenz Single or Married? The 'One Tree Hill' Star's Dating History Revealed

Bethany Joy Lenz is best known for her starring role on One Tree Hill, but she’s also a beloved star of Hallmark Channel movies!

The 42-year-old actress is now playing Lucy in the new film A Biltmore Christmas opposite actor Kristoffer Polaha.

You might also recognize Bethany from roles in shows like Good Sam and Pearson. She also is the co-host of the podcast Drama Queens alongside her cast members from One Tree Hill.

So, is Bethany single or married in real life?

Keep reading to find out more…

It appears that Bethany is single at the moment, something that she has mentioned on the podcast.

Bethany was previously married to keyboardist Michael Galeotti from 2005 to 2012. They welcomed a daughter into the world in 2011.

Later on, Bethany was linked to actor Josh Kelly in 2018, but they later split.

Make sure to see all the real-life Hallmark Channel couples too.