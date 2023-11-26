Ozzy Osbourne Reveals One Thing He's 'Pissed Off At' Amid Health Struggles, Shares What He Hopes To Do One Last Time

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his health problems and the time he has left.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath singer has been going through some issues with his health, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020, has undergone several surgeries, and he shared that he has 10 years left to live, “at best.”

During a recent interview, the rocker revealed the one thing he’s “f–king pissed off” about and what he hopes to do one last time before dying.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ozzy shared with Rolling Stone UK that he’s quite upset he didn’t get the “chance to say goodbye or thank you” to fans since announcing his retirement from touring earlier this year.

Now, the rock star hopes to do one last show for fans.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said. “But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

Whether he gets back on stage is unknown at this point, but if he does get back up there, he wants to put on a full show.

“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the f–king point in that? I’m not going up there in a f–king wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.”

“My fans are what it’s all about. If I can just do a few gigs… They’ve been loyal to me for f–king years. They write to me, they know all about my dogs. It’s my extended family really, and they give us the lifestyle we have. For whatever reason, that’s my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f–king gig at the Roundhouse!”

“If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

If you missed it, 15 other artists canceled their tours in 2023…