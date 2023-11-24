Ozzy Osbourne Provides Update on His Health, Says He Has '10 Years Left' to Live

Ozzy Osbourne is speaking about his health.

The 74-year-old “Crazy Train” singer last opened up about his health in September. At the time, Ozzy revealed that he would likely retire from touring in 2023, as he was preparing for a fourth surgery.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK published on Thursday (November 23), Ozzy revealed what he told his wife Sharon Osbourne when she was concerned about him smoking a joint.

“‘How long do you want me to f–king live for?!’” he told her. “‘At best, I’ve got 10 years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed.’”

Ozzy added that he isn’t afraid of death, yet he wishes to avoid “a long, painful, and miserable existence.”

“I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly,” the musician said.

If you didn’t know, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 and has undergone multiple surgeries due to a 2003 bike crash and a 2019 fall.

On his most recent surgery in 2022, Ozzy said that the procedure “really knocked me about.”

He added, “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled.

“I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f–king rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f–ked up.”

The “Paranoid” singer also admitted that, because of his health issues, he thought he wouldn’t live as long as he has.

“Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it,” Ozzy said. “Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the f–k did you make it?!’ I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times.”

