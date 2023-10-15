Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 3:53 pm

16 Artists Canceled Their Tours in 2023 & the Latest Act Is Cancelling All Remaining Shows Due to Illness

The show must go on…until it can’t.

Each year, our favorite musicians announce massive treks around the globe, as fans rush to get ticket to see their favorite superstars live on stage. However, those plans don’t always work out in the end.

For one reason or another, some spectacles simply never hit the stage. Or, if they do, they get cut short due to a variety of different issues along the way, especially in this pandemic era with high costs for testing, travel, limited venue booking and frequent illnesses.

We’ve rounded up all the tours of 2023 that got scrapped (so far), as well as the reasons why. We are wishing the best to all the artists – and their eager fans! – as they hopefully reschedule and hit the road again very soon.

Click through to see which tours got cancelled in 2023…

