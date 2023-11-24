Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 8:04 pm

Josh Giddey Under Investigation by NBA Over Alleged Relationship with Underage Girl

Josh Giddey Under Investigation by NBA Over Alleged Relationship with Underage Girl

The NBA has confirmed that an investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey has been launched amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

The 21-year-old Australian athlete has been playing for the Thunder for three seasons now after being the number six pick in the 2021 draft.

The allegations against Josh surfaced earlier this week on social media, but have since been deleted.

Keep reading to find out more…

An anonymous social media user claimed that a girl seen in videos and photos with Josh was a high school junior, according to ESPN.

Josh was asked to comment on the story on Friday (November 24) and he said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault added, “Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my comment on anything related.”

Earlier this year, an NBA player was accused of assaulting Britney Spears.

Just Jared on Facebook
josh giddey nba investigation 01
josh giddey nba investigation 02
josh giddey nba investigation 03
josh giddey nba investigation 04
josh giddey nba investigation 05
josh giddey nba investigation 06
josh giddey nba investigation 07
josh giddey nba investigation 08
josh giddey nba investigation 09
josh giddey nba investigation 10
josh giddey nba investigation 11
josh giddey nba investigation 12
josh giddey nba investigation 13
josh giddey nba investigation 14
josh giddey nba investigation 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Josh Giddey, NBA

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images