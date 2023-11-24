Josh Giddey Under Investigation by NBA Over Alleged Relationship with Underage Girl

The NBA has confirmed that an investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey has been launched amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

The 21-year-old Australian athlete has been playing for the Thunder for three seasons now after being the number six pick in the 2021 draft.

The allegations against Josh surfaced earlier this week on social media, but have since been deleted.

An anonymous social media user claimed that a girl seen in videos and photos with Josh was a high school junior, according to ESPN.

Josh was asked to comment on the story on Friday (November 24) and he said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault added, “Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my comment on anything related.”

