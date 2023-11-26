Taylor Swift Resurrects 2 Surprise Songs From Deep In Her Archives for 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift took fans way back in time with her Eras Tour Surprise Songs on Saturday night (November 25) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

If you were unaware, the 33-year-old Reputation superstar revisits hits across her entire career every night onstage. Her setlist includes two surprise song additions every night. These extras can come from any era, and every night at least one is usually played for the first time on the tour.

For Saturday’s show, she pulled out two songs from deep in her past and performed them both for the first time in more than a decade.

Head inside to see what songs Taylor Swift surprised her Swifties with…

Taylor kicked off the surprises with her Hunger Games soundtrack contribution “Safe & Sound.” Billboard noted that this marked the first time she’d included the song on a setlist since 2013.

It’s a smart time to revisit the folksy song as it lines up with the unveiling of the Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!

What was next? That would be “Untouchable” off Fearless. It’s been even long since Taylor last sang it live!

