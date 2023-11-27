Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Talks Heroin Use, Shares How Much Money He Spent on Drugs & More

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is opening up about his drug use.

The 41-year-old Jersey Shore star got candid in his new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, out on December 19.

In the memoir, he opens up about heroin use, entering rehab, getting addicted to drugs and making his way out from his addiction. He spoke to ET ahead of the memoir’s release to discuss the intense contents of his book.

