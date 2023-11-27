Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 3:06 pm

First Lady Jill Biden Unveils White House 2023 Holiday Decorations, Reveals This Year's Theme

First Lady Jill Biden Unveils White House 2023 Holiday Decorations, Reveals This Year's Theme

Dr. Jill Biden is debuting this year’s White House holiday decorations!

On Monday (November 27), the First Lady officially unveiled the decorations centered around the theme of “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” featuring close to 15,000 feet of ribbon, over 350 candles, and nearly 34,000 ornaments.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The 2023 White House holiday theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays,” President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden wrote in a welcome letter featured in the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.

During her unveiling event, Dr. Biden thanked then more than 300 volunteers that helped decorate the White House and also invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to see the decorations.

In a recent interview, Dr. Biden reveals why President Biden had to propose to her five times before she finally decided to marry him.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the White House’s holiday decorations…

Browse through for even more photos from inside the White House…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: holidays, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, white house

Getty Images