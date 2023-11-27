First Lady Jill Biden Unveils White House 2023 Holiday Decorations, Reveals This Year's Theme

Dr. Jill Biden is debuting this year’s White House holiday decorations!

On Monday (November 27), the First Lady officially unveiled the decorations centered around the theme of “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” featuring close to 15,000 feet of ribbon, over 350 candles, and nearly 34,000 ornaments.

“The 2023 White House holiday theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays,” President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden wrote in a welcome letter featured in the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.

During her unveiling event, Dr. Biden thanked then more than 300 volunteers that helped decorate the White House and also invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to see the decorations.

