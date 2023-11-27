Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Kai!

Ryan Phillippe shared some rare photos of his daughter Kai, 12, over Thanksgiving! The photos also feature three of his nieces, according to fans in the comments.

The 49-year-old actor posted a series of photos on Instagram of the kids enjoying their time together!

Ryan posted, “Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties. Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged(along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow. + the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me.😊”

Kai‘s mom is Alexis Knapp, who you may recognize from the Pitch Perfect movies. They welcomed their daughter back in 2011, but Kai hasn’t been featured on Ryan‘s social media too much.

In the photos below, Kai is in the backseat in the middle. We hope the family had a wonderful Thanksgiving!