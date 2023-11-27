Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

A 2002 Note Ben Affleck Wrote to Jennifer Lopez Has Been Revealed...Along with a Big Announcement!

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 1:30 pm

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Brave Rainy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Brave Rainy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are stepping out for a family dinner.

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” singer and the 35-year-old “Fashion Killa” rapper braved the rainy weather as they arrived at the Four Seasons for dinner with their 18-month-old son RZA (not pictured) on Sunday night (November 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

For their night out, Rihanna wore a long, blue coat over a black hoodie and black leggings while Rocky wore a gray wind breaker and jeans.

Along with baby RZA, Rihanna and Rocky are also parents to son Riot, who was born in August 2023.

In a new interview, Rocky gushed over raising his kids with Rihanna.

There were recently reports that Rihanna is planning to go on the road soon and that she would be releasing new music soon, but an insider revealed that the report was “bogus.”
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna asap rocky brave rainy weather for dinner in nyc 01
rihanna asap rocky brave rainy weather for dinner in nyc 02
rihanna asap rocky brave rainy weather for dinner in nyc 03
rihanna asap rocky brave rainy weather for dinner in nyc 04
rihanna asap rocky brave rainy weather for dinner in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images