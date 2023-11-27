Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in a Red Bikini on Vacation in Thailand
Elizabeth Hurley is looking hot!
The 58-year-old star shared a clip in a red bikini to her Instagram on Sunday (November 26).
“Parting is such sweet sorrow, glorious Chiva Som. we’ll be back ❤️” she captioned the video.
In the video, she swims in a pool while wearing one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuits, wearing the red version of her bikini ($176 for top and bottom pieces together.)
The captions were filled with praise, including one who wrote: “at 60 most hotties in their 20′s cannot even compete with you in looks.”
Another top user wrote: “Is there a hotter woman on the planet? I don’t think so.”
One commenter said: “Are you immortal? ❤️”
