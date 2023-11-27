Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 1:41 pm

Get to Know the Hot New K-Pop Boy Band POW With Fun Facts About Each Member! (Exclusive)

Get to Know the Hot New K-Pop Boy Band POW With Fun Facts About Each Member! (Exclusive)

POW is blowing up, and Just Jared wants our readers to get a chance to exclusively get to know them better!

Following the release of their feisty pop-punk pre-debut single “Favorite,” the five-member GRID Entertainment global boy band made their official debut with their Favorite EP on October 11, featuring powerful bops like “Dazzling,” “Slow Dancing” and “Amazing.”

The group promises to make a bold entrance to the music scene with a “bang,” and consists of members Yorch, a former child actor and pre-debut trainee from Thailand, Hyunbin, Jungbin, Dongyeon, and Hong, each with their own captivating charms.

Watch the video for “Favorite” inside, and click through the slideshow to get to know each member of POW with Fun Facts

