Bradley Cooper's Interview with Howard Stern: 6 Things We Learned, Including Several 'A Star Is Born' Insider Details
Bradley Cooper is on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote his new film Maestro and we learned some interesting things from the actor!
The 48-year-old actor and filmmaker, who has been nominated for nine Oscars, opened up about the new Leonard Bernstein film, as well as his beloved projects like A Star Is Born and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Bradley even revealed the actor he originally had in mind for the role of his brother in A Star Is Born, which eventually went to Sam Elliott.
