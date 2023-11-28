'My Sister's Keeper' Actor Evan Ellingson's Cause of Death Released After Sudden Passing at 35

Evan Ellingson, who you may recognize from the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper, tragically passed away earlier this month at the young age of 35 and his cause of death has just been confirmed.

Earlier this month, his father, Michael, explained that his son had been living at a sober living facility, which is where he was found deceased. Michael explained that Evan had issues with drug use in the past, but was “doing better.” The family is reportedly in shock.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner confirmed to People that Evan‘s cause of death was from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Evan began acting at the age of 13. He starred in the Cameron Diaz film My Sister’s Keeper, and also had a recurring role on CSI: Miami, among other projects.

Our continued thoughts are with Evan‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.