Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager &amp; Advice to Her Younger Self

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 3:55 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals If She's Still Together With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her relationship status with Will Smith.

The 52-year-old Red Table Talk host revealed last month that she and the 55-year-old actor separated in 2016.

And now, she’s speaking out about their current status on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

“We’re staying together forever,” she said, adding of her and Will‘s separation, “I tried. We tried.”

She previously admitted she considered filing for divorce but ultimately decided against it.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she previously told NBC’s Today.

Find out everything they’ve said about their relationship over the years.
