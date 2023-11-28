Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 10:27 am

Tom Cruise's Christmas Cake List: 1 Celebrity Was Removed From the List, Several More Confirm They Receive It Every Year (Plus, Where to Purchase It!)

Continue Here »

Tom Cruise's Christmas Cake List: 1 Celebrity Was Removed From the List, Several More Confirm They Receive It Every Year (Plus, Where to Purchase It!)

If you don’t know, every year, Tom Cruise sends a list of Hollywood friends a special cake for the December holidays.

Celebrities have raved about the cake over the years, and we just learned that one celeb was axed off of the list. We also learned where you can purchase the cake to see if it’s worth the hype!

Keep reading to see which celebrities are still getting the cake and which celeb was cut from the recipient list…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images