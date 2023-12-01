Macaulay Culkin Reveals What His & Brenda Song's Son Thinks of 'Home Alone'

Macaulay Culkin is sharing how his son feels about his most famous movie, Home Alone!

The 43-year-old actor received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday (December 1) in Los Angeles. The ceremony was attended by Macaulay‘s partner Brenda Song and their two children.

At the event, Macaulay revealed that that his elder son Dakota, 2, has seen Home Alone!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I already showed it to him last year, he thinks it’s so funny,” Macaulay told ET. “I convinced my oldest that he’s the kid in the movie. I said, ‘Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah!’ He is such a liar. I’m like, ‘You don’t remember any of that.’”

Macaulay also shared what it means to share his life and career with his children.

“It’s the reason pretty much to do anything now,” he explained. “We always talk about how we don’t remember our life before our kids – it’s a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name.”

If you didn’t known, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are one of many Hollywood couple who’ve worked together! See the full list.