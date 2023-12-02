Becca Tilley Reveals Hayley Kiyoko's First DMs to Her & Shares Details About Their First Date

Becca Tilley is sharing more details about how she and Hayley Kiyoko started dating!

The Bachelor alum and the pop star first met in 2018 at the release party for Hayley‘s debut album, Expectations. They started dating shortly after that event and have been going strong for five years now.

In a TikTok video, Becca revealed their first DM exchange and spoke about their first date.

After Becca and Hayley met at the release party, the plan was initially to set Hayley up with Becca‘s sister.

However, Becca got a DM request from Hayley that said, “SLIDING INTO YOUR DMS.” Becca replied, “FINALLY.”

Hayley then asked, “Are you sure you’re not into girls?”, clearly already interested in Becca. The reality star recalled, “I gave an indirect answer, like, ‘I’m emotionally unavailable to everyone right now,’ or something dumb.”

Later that night, Becca had a date with someone else. “After that date was over, all I could think about was talking to her, or messaging her, or checking to see if she had messaged me,” she said in the TikTok video.

They had had plans to get drinks with a group, but everyone else bailed, and it ended being just the two of them.

“We go and get drinks, and we talk for, like, four hours,” Becca says in her video. “We shut the bar down. I remember leaving and being like, ‘That was different.’” She added, “I didn’t sleep at all that night.”

