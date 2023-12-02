Is Brooke D'Orsay Married or Single? Get to Know More About the Hallmark Star!

Brooke D’Orsay is starring in a new holiday movie for Hallmark Channel!

The 41-year-old actress stars opposite Will Kemp in the new movie A Not So Royal Christmas.

Over the years, Brooke has starred in more than 10 Hallmark movies including Beverly Hills Wedding, Christmas in Love, A Fabled Holiday, and Wedding of a Lifetime.

You may also recognize Brooke from her roles in Royal Pains, How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, and Drop Dead Diva.

So, is Brooke married?

Keep reading to find out more…

Brooke has never been married and as of right now, it looks like she’s single.

A Not So Royal Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday night, December 2 at 8pm ET.

