Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Step Out on Lunch Date in Studio City

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are stepping out for a bite to eat.

The 36-year-old How I Met Your Father actress and the musician, also, 36, were all smiles as they headed to a restaurant for lunch on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

For their outing, Hilary wore a black and top paired with black pants and brown booties while Matt sported a denim jacket, a navy T-shirt, and blue shorts.

Back in October, Hilary and Matt supported her ex-boyfriend Joel Madden while his band Good Charlotte performed at When We Were Young Music Festival.

Earlier this year, Hilary opened up about her current friendship with Joel, who she dated from 2004-2006, and his wife Nicole Richie.