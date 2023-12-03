Top Stories
Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Visibility is essential.

Over the past year, several high-profile stars have opened up about their sexuality and gender identity, revealing that they are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights have especially come under fire in the United States, including proposed anti-trans legislation in several states, as well as attempts to ban drag shows in America, these celebrities are all helping push back against ignorance, prejudice and intolerance in the fight for equality for every citizen.

For more ways to help support the LGBTQ+ equal rights movement, check out organizations like HRC, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Scroll through to find out who came out in 2023…

