Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 8:45 pm

Emmy Rossum Supports Husband Sam Esmail at 'Leave the World Behind' Premiere in NYC

Emmy Rossum Supports Husband Sam Esmail at 'Leave the World Behind' Premiere in NYC

Emmy Rossum is stepping out to celebrate her husband Sam Esmail‘s new movie.

The couple posed for photos at the premiere of the new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind on Monday evening (December 4) at the Paris Theater in New York City.

Cast members also in attendance included Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali with wife Amatus Sami-Karim, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the movie’s full synopsis: Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Evans) and Rose (Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Sam wrote, directed, and produced Leave the World Behind, which debuts on Netflix on December 8th – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 01
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 02
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 03
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 04
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 05
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 06
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 07
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 08
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 09
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 10
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 11
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 12
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 13
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 14
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 15
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 16
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 17
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 18
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 19
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 20
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 21
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 22
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 23
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 24
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 25
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 26
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 27
emmy rossum leave the world behind premiere in nyc 28

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amatus Sami-Karim, charlie evans, Emmy Rossum, Farrah Mackenzie, Kevin Bacon, Myha'la, Sam Esmail

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images