Emmy Rossum Supports Husband Sam Esmail at 'Leave the World Behind' Premiere in NYC

Emmy Rossum is stepping out to celebrate her husband Sam Esmail‘s new movie.

The couple posed for photos at the premiere of the new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind on Monday evening (December 4) at the Paris Theater in New York City.

Cast members also in attendance included Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali with wife Amatus Sami-Karim, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon.

Here’s the movie’s full synopsis: Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Evans) and Rose (Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Sam wrote, directed, and produced Leave the World Behind, which debuts on Netflix on December 8th – watch the trailer here!

