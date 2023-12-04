Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!
There were SO many celebs on the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards and we have a recap of everyone who attended!
More than 100 stars stepped out for the annual event, presented by Pandora, on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
Anne Hathaway, Andrew Garfield, Amal Clooney, Pamela Anderson, Taylor Russell, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sam Smith are just some of the major celebs who attended.
The event “brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.”
Paloma Elsesser won the Model of the Year Award and Michaela Coel was presented with the Pandora Leader of Change Award.
Head inside to check out the full list of attendees…
Anne Hathaway in vintage Valentino
Pamela Anderson
Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino
Felicity Jones in custom Erdem
Lena Dunham
Tessa Thompson in Loewe
Dan Levy in Loewe
Kit Connor in Loewe
Amal Clooney in Versace
Gillian Anderson
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Simone Ashley in Valentino
Andrew Garfield
Sam Smith
Letitia Wright in Prada
Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier
Maisie Williams in Simone Rocha
Natasha Poonawaila
Layton Williams
Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham
Stormzy
Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn
India Amarteifio
Kate Moss
Jourdan Dunn in Thaihuy
Precious Lee in Comme des Garçons
Suki Waterhouse
Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee
Iris Law in Vivenne Westwood
Anok Yai in Ferragamo
Michaela Coel
FKA twigs in Valentino
Ellie Goulding
Lisa Rinna in Chet Lo
Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Chet Lo
Grace Carter
Mette Towley in Robert Wun
Amanda Holden
Munroe Bergdorf in Robert Wun
Chrishell Stause in Juana Martin
Leomie Anderson in Julien Macdonald
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan
Amelia Spencer, Eliza Spencer
Karen Elson
Mollie King
Paapa Essiedu
Luke Newton
Ella Balinska
Sebastian Croft
Mimi Webb
Wallis Day
Rita Ora in Primark
Alexa Chung in 16Arlington
Liberty Ross
Ella Eyre
Ed Westwick
Taika Waititi with Rita Ora
Nicole Scherzinger (in Patrick McDowell) with Thom Evans
Maya Jama
Ashley Park in David Koma
Lily James
Georgia May Jagger in Burberry
Barbara Palvin in Self-Portrait
Hana Cross
Lottie Tomlinson
Vick Hope
Nicola Roberts
Tinie Tempah
Gwendoline Christie
Liya Kebede
Neelam Gill in Alaia
Sophie Hermann
Taylor Russell in Loewe
Sabrina Elba in Harris Reed
Meg Bellamy
Ellie Bamber
AJ Odudu
Cindy Kimberly in Di Petsa
Lucien Laviscount
Charli Howard
Tallia Storm
Alison Oliver
Archie Madekwe
Meredith Duxbury
Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner
Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo
Francesca Hayward
Tiwa Savage
Maisie Peters
Amelia Gray Hamlin in Self-Portrait
Pixie Lott
Poppy Delevingne
Adut Akech in custom KNWLS
Erin O’Connor
Marisa Abela
Lesley Manville in Loewe
Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor (in Loewe)
Louis Partridge
Christian Cowan
Saffron Hocking
Law Roach in Loewe
Laura Whitmore
Sara Sampaio in Richard Quinn
Ashley Roberts
Sheila Atim in Harris Reed
Amita Suman in Rabanne
Myleene Klass
Mona Tougaard in Alaia
Lennon Gallagher
Rochelle Humes
Abbey Clancy in Yuhan Wang
Paloma Faith in Vivenne Westwood