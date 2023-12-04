Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

There were SO many celebs on the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards and we have a recap of everyone who attended!

More than 100 stars stepped out for the annual event, presented by Pandora, on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Anne Hathaway, Andrew Garfield, Amal Clooney, Pamela Anderson, Taylor Russell, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sam Smith are just some of the major celebs who attended.

The event “brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.”

Paloma Elsesser won the Model of the Year Award and Michaela Coel was presented with the Pandora Leader of Change Award.

Anne Hathaway in vintage Valentino

Pamela Anderson

Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino

Felicity Jones in custom Erdem

Lena Dunham

Tessa Thompson in Loewe

Dan Levy in Loewe

Kit Connor in Loewe

Amal Clooney in Versace

Gillian Anderson

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Andrew Garfield

Sam Smith

Letitia Wright in Prada

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier

Maisie Williams in Simone Rocha

Natasha Poonawaila

Layton Williams

Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham

Stormzy

Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn

India Amarteifio

Kate Moss

Jourdan Dunn in Thaihuy

Precious Lee in Comme des Garçons

Suki Waterhouse

Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee

Iris Law in Vivenne Westwood

Anok Yai in Ferragamo

Michaela Coel

FKA twigs in Valentino

Ellie Goulding

Lisa Rinna in Chet Lo

Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Chet Lo

Grace Carter

Mette Towley in Robert Wun

Amanda Holden

Munroe Bergdorf in Robert Wun

Chrishell Stause in Juana Martin

Leomie Anderson in Julien Macdonald

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan

Amelia Spencer, Eliza Spencer

Karen Elson

Mollie King

Paapa Essiedu

Luke Newton

Ella Balinska

Sebastian Croft

Mimi Webb

Wallis Day

Rita Ora in Primark

Alexa Chung in 16Arlington

Liberty Ross

Ella Eyre

Ed Westwick

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora

Nicole Scherzinger (in Patrick McDowell) with Thom Evans

Maya Jama

Ashley Park in David Koma

Lily James

Georgia May Jagger in Burberry

Barbara Palvin in Self-Portrait

Hana Cross

Lottie Tomlinson

Vick Hope

Nicola Roberts

Tinie Tempah

Gwendoline Christie

Liya Kebede

Neelam Gill in Alaia

Sophie Hermann

Taylor Russell in Loewe

Sabrina Elba in Harris Reed

Meg Bellamy

Ellie Bamber

AJ Odudu

Cindy Kimberly in Di Petsa

Lucien Laviscount

Charli Howard

Tallia Storm

Alison Oliver

Archie Madekwe

Meredith Duxbury

Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo

Francesca Hayward

Tiwa Savage

Maisie Peters

Amelia Gray Hamlin in Self-Portrait

Pixie Lott

Poppy Delevingne

Adut Akech in custom KNWLS

Erin O’Connor

Marisa Abela

Lesley Manville in Loewe

Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor (in Loewe)

Louis Partridge

Christian Cowan

Saffron Hocking

Law Roach in Loewe

Laura Whitmore

Sara Sampaio in Richard Quinn

Ashley Roberts

Sheila Atim in Harris Reed

Amita Suman in Rabanne

Myleene Klass

Mona Tougaard in Alaia

Lennon Gallagher

Rochelle Humes

Abbey Clancy in Yuhan Wang