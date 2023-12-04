Margot Robbie's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Ranked, Including 'Barbie' & Harley Quinn Films!

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars as of late, having headlined 2023′s biggest film, Barbie!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has previously featured in many successful projects, from her appearances as the DCEU’s Harley Quinn to her collaborations with legendary directors such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

We ranked Margot‘s top 10 movies according to their domestic box-office numbers!

Continue through the slideshow to find out Margot Robbie’s top 10 highest-grossing films…