Netflix & Adam McKay Cancel 'Average Height, Average Build' for a Surprising Reason, Movie Was Set to Star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams & More

Netflix and Adam McKay are putting an end to a forthcoming project.

The Don’t Look Up director has opted to take on a project about climate change as the global emergency continues to be a threat, rather than the previously announced film, Average Height, Average Build.

He wrote the movie and brought it to Netflix, and there is no plan to find a replacement and move forward with the film, Deadline reports.

There are also no further details about the climate change project.

Keep reading to find out more…

Robert Pattinson was to star as a serial killer alongside several Hollywood A-listers.

According to Deadline, Robert would have appeared in the movie alongside the likes of Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler.

The project would have centered on both Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams. He would have played a serial killer who works alongside a lobbyist (Adams) to ease the way for his murders to continue.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. would have played a retired cop who is still trying to get to the middle of the murders.

