'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Prime Video has announced a new Cruel Intentions spinoff series!

On Monday (December 4), the streaming service confirmed an eight-episode series order based on the 1999 cult classic movie, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon.

Deadline also shared the synopsis for the new series: “In the new adaptation, Cruel Intentions is set at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.”

Prime Video also announced the series’ full cast lineup.

As of right now, the Cruel Intentions spinoff series doesn’t have a premiere date, so stay tuned for more details!

Browse through the slideshow to check out the full Cruel Intentions cast…