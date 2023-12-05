Reba McEntire Responds to Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on THAT Finger on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire is speaking out in response to rumors that she’s engaged to Rex Linn.

The 68-year-old country singer sparked rumors by wearing a flashy ring on THAT finger while walking the red carpet for The Voice‘s live shows on Monday night (December 4) in Los Angeles.

So, what’s going on?

“I just found it,” Reba told Entertainment Tonight. “I told [my brand manager], Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.”

Reba confirmed that she is not planning a wedding right now.

Just a couple months ago, Reba was asked if she would ever get married again amid her relationship with Rex, who she started dating in early 2020.

