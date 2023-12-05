Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 3:49 pm

Reba McEntire Responds to Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on THAT Finger on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire is speaking out in response to rumors that she’s engaged to Rex Linn.

The 68-year-old country singer sparked rumors by wearing a flashy ring on THAT finger while walking the red carpet for The Voice‘s live shows on Monday night (December 4) in Los Angeles.

So, what’s going on?

Keep reading to find out more…

“I just found it,” Reba told Entertainment Tonight. “I told [my brand manager], Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.”

Reba confirmed that she is not planning a wedding right now.

Just a couple months ago, Reba was asked if she would ever get married again amid her relationship with Rex, who she started dating in early 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rex and his relationship with the superstar singer!
