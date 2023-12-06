Diplo Is Being Accused of Distributing Revenge Porn in Newly Filed Police Report

A California woman named Shelly Auguste is accusing pop music producer Diplo of distributing revenge porn.

Shelly and Diplo (whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz) have been in a legal battle since 2020. This is the second time she’s made this accusation.

In a new police report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in August, Shelly alleges that the musician distributed nude photographs of her without her consent.

Keep reading to find out more…

Diplo‘s accuser is suing him for sexual battery, gender violence, intentional intrusion into private affairs, battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud, as well as violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act and violation of the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act.

There will be a civil trial in April 2024.

In an April 2021 lawsuit, Diplo calls Shelly “dangerously unstable” and claims she “made relentless efforts to communicate with him” after their relationship was over. He is suing her for stalking, trespassing, and distributing private materials.

She was granted a temporary restraining order against the producer in September, and the following month, it was extended to December 2023.

Shelly said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “I think it’s time the music industry stops enabling the perpetual abuse that occurs. I have been silenced for far too long. I hope that with this restraining order I can finally gain peace and protection. I hope that with the criminal investigation, the justice system gets it right this time.”

Diplo‘s attorney, Bryan J. Freedman, told Pitchfork, “For more than three years, Shelly Auguste has been orchestrating an ongoing smear campaign against Wes—and this is just more of the same. Now, Ms. Auguste is at it yet again. But Wes will defend himself, and, just as he has done every time Ms. Auguste has defamed, harassed and attacked him and his family, he will win.”

Diplo was recently seen on the red carpet at a star-studded event.