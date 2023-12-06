Halle Berry Says Had 'Rocky Start' In Her Relationship With Angelina Jolie, Reveals What Bonded Them

Halle Berry is getting real about her relationship with Maude v Maude costar Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning actresses are set to star in the action thriller movie, which was announced earlier this year.

During a conversation with Variety, Halle teased the project, revealing some new details about what fans should expect when they share the screen.

More importantly, she hinted at drama with Angelina at the start of their relationship. Thankfully, they worked things out. Halle alluded to some big things that helped the two women bond as they spent more time together.

She also opened up about her first experience directing after making her directorial debt with Bruised in 2020. Halle described the experience as “hell” and explained what made it so difficult.

