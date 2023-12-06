Tim Allen Accused of 'Rude' Behavior On Set by 'Santa Clause' Costar Casey Wilson

Tim Allen did not leave his The Santa Clauses costar Casey Wilson with positive memories of their time together on the set of the Disney+ series.

If you were unaware, the series is a continuation of Tim‘s successful film franchise, which started with 1994′s The Santa Clause. In it, he plays Santa Clause.

Casey appeared in the pilot for the TV show, and she opened up about the experience on her podcast B-tch Sesh. In the process, she explained why Tim was the worst person she’d ever worked with.

“Tim Allen was such a b-tch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar,” Casey admitted, via Variety.

She continued, recalling a scene that she and Tim appeared in and his behavior toward her.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” she explained. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Casey added that Tim was “so f-cking rude,” saying that he “never made eye contact, never said anything.”

She claimed “everybody was walking on egg shells” and described the experience as “so uncomfortable.

After Tim reportedly tossed his stuff and walked off set, Casey said that they had to bring in a stand in to finish the scene. She added that someone told her that this was the actor “on a good day.”

Tim has seemingly not yet responded to the allegations. He was accused of bad behavior on the set of another project by Pamela Anderson earlier this year. The actor responded at the time, saying he was “disappointed” in her version of the story.

More recently, the actor teased big news about one of his most acclaimed roles.