'The Way Home' Season 2 - 10 Cast Members Returning!

The Way Home is nearly back!

Season 2 of the hit Hallmark original TV series is set to return on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

The show follows three generations of strong and independent women living together in the small farm town of Port Haven who embark on an enlightening journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

