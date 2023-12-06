Jonathan Majors' Ex Grace Jabbari Testifies She Was 'Scared' of Him During Their Relationship While On Stand - Actor's Response Revealed

Jonathan Majors‘ ex Grace Jabbari is opening up about their relationship together while on the stand during their assault trial.

If you were unaware, the 34-year-old Marvel star was accused of assaulting her during a dispute in March. He faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and harassment but has continued to deny the charges.

Grace took the stand on Wednesday (December 6) to share her side of the story. She also made some allegations about her time with the actor, recalling past incidents of alleged bad behavior.

Read more about Grace Jabbari’s allegations…

On the day of the alleged assault, Grace said that she saw Jonathan sending a seemingly romantic text to another woman. She said that she took his phone to look at it, and things took a turn.

“Then I felt a heavy thud on top of me – it was the weight of his body,” she said, via ET. “He was trying to pry the phone out of my hands. When that wasn’t successful, he took my arm behind my back. I felt excruciating pain. I felt a blow to the right side of my head. I just felt a hard impact to the back of my head. I felt a lot of pain, so I sat back and that’s when he got the phone out of my hand. I wasn’t focused on the pain though, I was trying to figure out who the woman was.”

She recalled other alleged incidents when the actor got angry with her. The first was in 2021, when she mentioned an ex after meeting his dogs.

“He was angry about the mention of the ex,” she said. “How dare I talk about him and it’s embarrassing that I was with him and he said his dog was pathetic. He was shouting at me.”

She continued, alleging, “It was the first time I felt scared of him. I changed my behavior by never mentioning my ex.”

Grace claimed that Jonathan “has a violent temper,” which allegedly got worse after he started training for his movie Magazine Dreams, where he portrays a bodybuilder.

In another alleged incident, she claimed that he suddenly started yelling at her.

“I was trying to get away from him. We had three bedrooms and we were in the master at the time. He was throwing things very close to me and I was doing my best to calm him down,” she claimed.

Another time, she said that he tried to kick her out of the home they were living in.

“He proceeded to grab everything from the wardrobe, swiping things into bags onto the floor,” she alleged. “Anything I bought him he threw into the trash bins.”

Jonathan was said to appear “visibly upset,” according to the outlet.

The trial started earlier this week, and Jonathan is getting support from his mom and girlfriend Meagan Good in the courtroom.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

If you were unaware, Jonathan was accused of inappropriate behavior on set and abusing other exes in a bombshell report back in June. His team responded at the time.