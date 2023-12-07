Taraji P. Henson & Her 'The Color Purple' Costars Keep It Chic at LA Premiere

Taraji P. Henson is looking absolutely radiant at The Color Purple premiere!

The star-studded event took place on Wednesday (December 6) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old actress, who stars as Shug Avery in the highly anticipated film, looked gorgeous in a black gown complete with a train and an elaborate white design at the top.

Keep reading to find out more and see all the photos…

Taraji enjoyed the special evening alongside several of her costars, including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, Ciara, and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

She took a playful picture with Colman and also posed for some fierce solo shots.

The premiere was really quite the fashion event – everyone in the cast who attended looked incredible, dressed in elegant suits and gowns!

The Color Purple will hit theaters on December 25, 2023. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of The Color Purple stars attending the premiere!

