Who Is Mitch Trubisky's Wife? Meet Hillary & See the Shirtless Photos She's Shared of Him!

Mitch Trubisky is filling in for Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the coming weeks and we’re filling you in on his personal life!

“We’re trying to score points. I’m going to be aggressive. I’m going to take care of the football, and we’ve got to play better as an offense. We’re going against a good defense this week that is well-coached. So, we’ve got to do our job and execute,” Mitch said this week during a press conference.

So, who is Mitch‘s wife?

The 29-year-old football player and his wife Hillary got married in July 2021 and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Hudson David, into the world in May 2022.

Over the years, Hillary has shared some hot shirtless photos of Mitch and some cute photos of their family. Check them all out below!