Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Son Benjamin's 14th Birthday with Sweet Tributes

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are sending their love to their son Benjamin on his birthday!

On Friday (December 8), the 43-year-old model and the 46-year-old retired pro football player both took to social media to pen tributes to their son in honor of his 14th birth day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito❤️” Gisele wrote on Instagram.

“Ps. One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won’t be ready for it,” Gisele added.

On his own Instagram, Tom wrote, “My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me ❤️”

“You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk) You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness,” Tom continued. “Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!”

He added, “P.S. No, you can’t stay up until 3 AM playing video games now that you’re 14. Nice try tho 🤣”

Along with Ben, Tom and Gisele also share 11-year-old daughter Vivian. Tom is also dad to son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

If you missed it, Gisele recently shared an update on life following her split from Tom.