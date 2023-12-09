Every Judge Who Left 'The Voice': Why Every Former Coach Left the Show

The Voice is back in full swing.

As one of the biggest singing reality TV competitions in the world- it began in Holland in 2010 as The Voice of Holland before debuting in America in 2011 – the show spread all around the globe with a bunch of international versions, all boasting major superstars for judges.

Over the years, plenty of talent has sat in the swivel chairs and coached the contenders all the way to the top. And one by one, all of them have eventually left the show to go on and do other things – even the last remaining original judge from the U.S. series.

Following the news of Blake Shelton‘s departure in 2023, we’ve rounded up all of the judges who have since departed from The Voice, along with the explanations they’ve given for why they left the show.

Scroll through to see every judge who left The Voice and why…