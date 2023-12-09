Kurt Russell & Son Wyatt Step Out to Promote New Apple TV+ Series 'Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters'

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt are stepping out to promote their new Apple TV+ series.

The father-son-duo posed together as they arrived at the photo call for their show Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters on Friday (December 8) at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ren Watabe, Elisa Lasowski, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, and Joe Tippett.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt and Wyatt), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

In a recent interview, Wyatt shared new details about his upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

New episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters debut on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

