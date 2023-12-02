Wyatt Russell Teases 'Thunderbolts': 'It's Time to Make a Good Marvel Movie'

Wyatt Russell is sharing his high hopes for Thunderbolts!

The 37-year-old actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he played John Walker.

Wyatt and others, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour are slated to star in Thunderbolts, currently scheduled to release in 2025.

Although filming hasn’t started yet, Wyatt offered a small sneak peak at what to expect and expressed his optimism for the MCU’s future in spite of recent box-office shortcomings.

Keep reading to find out more…

While promoting Monarch: Legacy of Monsters at 92NY on Wednesday (November 29), Wyatt was asked about his role in the upcoming MCU movie.

“I have confidence it’s gonna be good,” he said, per THR. “I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well.”

The star also commented on his relationship with director Jake Schreier.

“I know Jake so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone’s talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past,” he continued. “I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie, so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”

If you missed it, Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner recently announced some exciting news!