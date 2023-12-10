YouTubers Shane Dawson & Ryland Adams Welcome Twins a Month Early, Share First Photos of Baby Boys

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are officially fathers!

The YouTubers announced on Sunday (December 10) that their twin sons were born just a few days prior.

If you missed it, Shane and Ryland tied that knot at the beginning of the year as they were beginning their surrogacy journey. Then, in July the couple announced they were expecting twins!

Learn more about the babies inside…

“Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw ❤️ Born 12/7. There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare,” they shared in a joint post on Instagram. The children are taking on both of their last names – If you didn’t know, Yaw is Shane‘s actual last name, and Dawson is a stage name.

“We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful,” they continued. “Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one. – Shane and Ryland❤️”

As they have mentioned in YouTube videos, they will be living in Los Angeles for the first part of their twins’ lives. They also have a house in Colorado.

Jet and Max were born a month early, which is common for twins. They previously shared that they were due January 4th.

Congratulations to Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams!!!