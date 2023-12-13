Sienna Miller Speaks to 14 Year Age Gap with Oli Green, Reveals Sex of Their Baby

Sienna Miller is on the cover of this month’s new Vogue, where she’s talking all about her upcoming second child.

If you don’t know, the 41-year-old actress (who will be turning 42 on December 28), and her boyfriend, The Crown‘s Oli Green, 27, are currently expecting their first child together (and her second).

They met at a Halloween party in 2021 and there was a “kiss right when they met,” but she had doubts.

“I was like, This is absurd. This will not go anywhere. And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him,” Sienna told Vogue of their first meeting.

She then asked her good friend Emily Blunt to come with them on one of their first dates.

Emily shared, “When I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went, ‘I’m going to slip away.’”

Emily continued about Oli, “I see so much of her in him in that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has.He’s the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him.”

On their age gap, Sienna shared, “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy. I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.”

She recognized that one day Oli might want to date someone younger, but that it would go both ways and one day she might want to be with someone older.

“For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older,” she said.

She continued, “I see it with Oli’s friends. There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, No—no, thank you. Moving on.”

She also accidentally revealed the sex of their baby.

While speaking with her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe from her relationship with ex Tom Sturridge, she asked if her daughter was excited for the upcoming arrival. “To have a sister? A baby sister? Oh, gender reveal by accident. I’m having a baby girl,” Sienna shared.

If you don’t know, Sienna and Oli made their red carpet debut in April 2022. You can find out more about Oli right here.