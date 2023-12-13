Stephen Colbert Jokingly Compares Appendicitis to Ozempic, Reveals How Much Weight He Lost After Appendix Surgery

Stephen Colbert revealed more about his appendix surgery just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 59-year-old The Late Show host canceled his tapings at the end of November due to his recovery, and on his Monday night (December 11) return to the show, shared more insight into what led to him having surgery and what came after, like the weight loss.

Stephen noted that he started not feeling well after he got home from taping an episode with David Letterman.

“I woke up the next morning just in abdominal agony,” he said. “I figured the pain would go away, it would pass, so I decided to do the show that night.”

“‘How bad could it be?’ Turns out, extremely. Extremely bad,” he added. “I didn’t know that it was my appendix and I didn’t know that it had burst, even though the pain just got off the charts by the time I made it to stage that night.”

Stephen explained the pain he was in during the tapings and how it was manageable when he was just sitting at the desk and not moving.

Fast forward to after the surgery, he had of course lost some weight and he jokingly compared it to Ozempic.

After thanking his wife and kids, the doctors and more, Stephen then said, “You might be surprised that I’d like to thank my appendix, because you giving me blood poisoning helped me lose 14 lbs.”

“Ladies and gentleman, you heard it here first. Appendicitis is the new Ozempic,” he joked.

