Andre Braugher Remembered by 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' Co-Stars After Shocking Death

Andre Braugher is being remembered by his co-stars after his shocking death.

On Tuesday night (December 12), it was announced that the two-time Emmy-winning actor, who played Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine Nine, had passed away following a “brief illness.” He was 61.

Following his passing, several of Andre‘s Brooklyn Nine Nine cast members took to social media to pay tribute to their late co-star.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Brooklyn Nine Nine cast members that have paid tribute to Andre Braugher so far…