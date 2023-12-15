Jake Gyllenhaal Hosts Star-Studded Screening of Brother-in-Law Peter Sarsgaard & Jessica Chastain's New Movie 'Memory'
Jake Gyllenhaal is celebrating his brother-in-law’s new movie!
The 42-year-old actor hosted a star-studded screening of Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain‘s new movie Memory, directed by Michel Franco, on Thursday evening (December 14) held at the NeueHouse Cinema in New York City.
Jake‘s girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and his sister, Peter‘s wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal were also in attendance.
Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”
Memory will be released in select theaters on December 22, 2023 before a wide release on January 5, 2024. Watch the trailer here!
Peter Sarsgaard, Jeanne Cadieu, Maggie Gyllenhaal, & Jake Gyllenhaal
Jessica Chastain, Michel Franco, & Peter Sarsgaard
Chloe Grace Moretz
David Byrne
Christopher Briney
Stephen Wallem & Edie Falco
David Rasche
Brooke Timber, Jessica Chastain, & Merritt Wever
David Krumholtz
Susan Sarandon & Maggie Gyllenhaal
Doug Liman & Billy Magnussen
Danny Strong & fiancee Caitlin Mehner
Patrick Wilson & wife Dagmara Dominczyk
Waris Ahluwalia
Justin Bartha & wife Lia Smith Bartha
Jeanne Cadieu & Derek Blasberg
Jessica Harper
