Jake Gyllenhaal Hosts Star-Studded Screening of Brother-in-Law Peter Sarsgaard & Jessica Chastain's New Movie 'Memory'

Jake Gyllenhaal is celebrating his brother-in-law’s new movie!

The 42-year-old actor hosted a star-studded screening of Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain‘s new movie Memory, directed by Michel Franco, on Thursday evening (December 14) held at the NeueHouse Cinema in New York City.

Jake‘s girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and his sister, Peter‘s wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal were also in attendance.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

Memory will be released in select theaters on December 22, 2023 before a wide release on January 5, 2024. Watch the trailer here!

Peter Sarsgaard, Jeanne Cadieu, Maggie Gyllenhaal, & Jake Gyllenhaal

Jessica Chastain, Michel Franco, & Peter Sarsgaard

Chloe Grace Moretz

David Byrne

Christopher Briney

Stephen Wallem & Edie Falco

David Rasche

Brooke Timber, Jessica Chastain, & Merritt Wever

David Krumholtz

Susan Sarandon & Maggie Gyllenhaal

Doug Liman & Billy Magnussen

Danny Strong & fiancee Caitlin Mehner

Patrick Wilson & wife Dagmara Dominczyk

Waris Ahluwalia

Justin Bartha & wife Lia Smith Bartha

Jeanne Cadieu & Derek Blasberg

Jessica Harper

