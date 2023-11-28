Jessica Chastain & Peter Sarsgaard Debut Emotional First 'Memory' Trailer - Watch Now!

The emotional first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Peter Sargaard‘s new movie has been released.

Jessica, 46, and Peter, 52, star in the new movie Memory written and directed by Michel Franco.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

The movie also stars Merritt Wever, Elsie Fisher, Brooke Timber, Jessica Harper, and Josh Charles.

Jessica and Peter have been busy promoting the movie for the past few months. At the 2023 Venice Film Festival in September, Peter won the Best Actor award for his role!

Memory will be released in select theaters on December 22, 2023 before a wide release on January 5, 2024.